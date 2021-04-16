Godes Re-Elected Mayor of Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—You can still call him Mr. Mayor. Jonathan Godes was chosen by his fellow council members last night to swing the gavel for two more years. The vote was 6 to 1 with Tony Hershey the only council member seeking a change. Godes says after one of the most difficult years in history due to the pandemic, the economic fallout and the community tug-of-war over masks and other restrictions, he’s grateful for the support from his peers. Newly reelected council member Shelly Kaup was sworn in but lost to Charlie Willman for the position of Mayor-pro tem. The vote was 4 to 3.

