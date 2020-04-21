Governor Announces Plans for Slowly Reopening the State

DENVER—Coloradans will begin to feel the weight of the COVID-19 restrictions lighten a little at a time starting next Monday, April 27th. Governor Jared Polis says his Stay at Home order will transition to a recommendation of ‘stay home if you can.’ This is Phase 2 of his effort to get everyone back to work while continuing to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. It’s called, “Safer at Home.” Polis calls this gradual approach to reopening businesses a marathon rather than a sprint toward a normal lifestyle. He says starting Monday, everyone who had to postpone non-elective surgical procedures can reschedule those as soon as next week. The governor says hair and nail salons can reopen with precautions on Monday, May 4th along with retail establishments however it won’t be business as usual. Polis says this second phase will still call for social distancing measures to be followed along with the wearing of facial coverings while out in public. Unfortunately, Polis says restaurants and bars will have to continue to operate with drive-thru and pick up service only until the middle of May.

