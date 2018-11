DENVER (AP) – Colorado Gov.-elect Jared Polis says he and his family will live in their Boulder home most of the time instead of moving into the Governor’s Residence in Denver. Polis will spend the night at the official residence if needed when the Legislature is in session. Polis, a Democrat, would be the first chief executive since 1959 to not live at the Governor’s Residence at least part of his term.

