Governor Polis Declares a State of Emergency

DENVER (AP) – Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency in Colorado that he says will allow him to take measures to ease the spread of the new coronavirus and limit economic disruptions. Polis says he’s directed the state to pursue financial measures to make it easier for health, food, nursing home and state employees to stay home if they get sick – rather than expose others to the virus because they’re worried about losing their jobs. Polis says he’s seeking more testing capacity. He says the diagnostics firm LabCorp is now performing coronavirus tests, complementing state and federal testing.

Like this: Like Loading...