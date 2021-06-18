Governor Polis Signs Bill to Address Highway Infrastructure

EVERGREEN, Colo. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law an ambitious transportation funding bill that addresses Colorado’s long-neglected highway infrastructure while promoting programs to wean residents from their gas-guzzling vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Polis signed the bill Thursday during a ceremony shaded by an Interstate 70 overpass in the unincorporated community of Floyd Hill, near Evergreen. The Colorado Sun reports that the law injects about $5.3 billion into infrastructure and transit projects over the next 11 years. It relies on new fees for gasoline and diesel fuel, Amazon, FedEx and other deliveries, as well as Uber and Lyft rides. More money comes from existing revenue streams and federal pandemic relief.

