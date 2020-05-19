Grand River Health’s COVID-19 Numbers

RIFLE—So far, about 3 percent of patients tested for COVID-19 at Grand River Health in Rifle came back positive. According to the latest number released by Grand River, out of 708 tests administered, 22 have come back positive for the virus. A dozen test results are still pending. Since the outbreak began, only two patients have been admitted to the hospital and two have been transferred. Grand River Health is scheduling office visits for COVID-19 testing for folks who’ve had symptoms like a cough, fever, muscle aches and shortness of breath. The office visits are being offered until June 1st. Call 625-1100 to make an appointment.

