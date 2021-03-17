Gregg Smith Ends Congressional Campaign

DENVER (AP) – Gregg Smith, a rancher, former U.S. Marine and former business executive, has announced he is abandoning his bid for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in 2022. In a tweet on Monday, Smith said that he has concluded that his chances of wining the Democratic primary are remote – and vows to support the primary winner. Boebert has attracted national attention early in her first term for insisting she has a right to bring a gun on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, voting to overturn President Joe Biden’s election and being accused of encouraging the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She denies that accusation.

Like this: Like Loading...