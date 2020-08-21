Grizzly Creek Fire Day 12

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Crews battling the Grizzly Creek Fire are making progress. The size of the fire now stands at roughly 30,000 acres with containment increasing from 4 to 11%. Operations Chief Jeff Surber says that number should continue to rise based on the work done by bulldozers and other crews working on the northern flank toward Coffee Pot Road. On the west side Surber says No Name looks good all the way up the canyon. He says they’re also hoping the fire will slow down so they can cut off some of the timber stands to save the watershed that is so critical to Glenwood Springs. With more fires popping up locally, statewide and in the western region, Incident Commander Marty Adell says resources are being maxed out. Adell says his team and Surber’s crew will be leaving the Grizzly Creek Fire next week. He says according to protocol, the shift change happens after 14 days. He says he expects a seamless transition when they hand over the reins to the new Type 2 Incident Management Team next Wednesday morning.

Like this: Like Loading...