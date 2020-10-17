Grizzly Creek Fire Still Burning

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—The Grizzly Creek Fire still isn’t out and in fact, it has been flaring up lately. In the last couple of days, the fire has grown by about 35 acres in the Upper Grizzly Creek Drainage. It has the attention of nearly a dozen firefighters including a Type-1 and Type-3 helicopter. The total acreage of the two-month-old fire is 32,431 and is still at 91 percent containment.

