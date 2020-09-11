Grizzly Creek Fire Update: Coffee Pot Road Set to Reopen

Glenwood Springs—Coffee Pot Road will finally reopen to the public tomorrow (Saturday, September 12th) after being closed for over a month by the Grizzly Creek Fire. Officials with the Bureau of Land Management and the White River National Forest say the recent rain and snow helped reduce fire activity in the area and decided it was safe to reopen. Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams says however there are still crews working the area and people are urged to drive carefully. He says hunters also need to be aware of their surroundings. BLM Field Manager Larry Sandoval says repaired fire suppression lines are not open to motorized travel and people should stay on the open side roads north of Coffee Pot Road to avoid causing ruts. Transfer Trail Road will remain closed for the time being due to the high amount of heavy equipment and crews in the area. The size of the fire has been reduced slightly due to mapping and is 32,431 acres and still at 91 percent containment. About 100 personnel are still assigned to the fire monitoring open containment lines and doing suppression repair.

