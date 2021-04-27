Half Million Dollar Bond Set for Nichols

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—The Silt man charged with attempted first degree murder in connection with Sunday night’s shooting in Glenwood Springs remains behind bars in the Garfield County Jail. Bond for 35 year old Padrikea Nichols has been set at $500,000.00. Nichols was arrested at his home in Silt after leading Glenwood Springs Police officers on a brief chase down westbound I-70. Nichols reportedly shot a 25 year old man with a handgun during a domestic dispute at a home near 8th Street and Pitkin Avenue, not far from Glenwood Springs Police headquarters. Nichols claims the shooting was in self defense. The victim, who’s name has not been released, was flown to a trauma center with multiple gunshot wounds. Nichols has also been charged with first degree assault, criminal menacing and domestic violence. His attorney, Public Defender Elise Myer, originally requested a bond of $10,000.00. Nichols’ next court appearance is May 20th.

