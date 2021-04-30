Happy Hour at Home Bill Goes to State Senate

DENVER (AP) – People in Colorado may keep celebrating happy hour at home with beverages from their favorite restaurants after the state House passed a measure to extend the sale of to-go cocktails past the coronavirus pandemic. The House unanimously advanced the bill to the Senate on Wednesday. A previous executive order from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis allowing takeout alcohol was scheduled to expire this summer. If the legislation passes, it would allow such alcohol sales to continue for another five years. Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Montana, Arkansas, and the District of Columbia have all made their to-go measures permanent.

