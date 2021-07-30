Heavy Rain Causes Mudslides and Road Closures

I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, Highway 133 near Redstone, and Cottonwood Pass are all closed tonight, for the same reason– multiple mudslides.

Highway 133 north of Redstone has been closed since around 5:00 yesterday due to mud and debris that flowed onto the highway.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed yesterday afternoon, reopened for a short while, then was closed again around 8:00 last night when a strong storm cell passed through and brought mud and debris onto the roadway again. In order to get around the canyon closure, eastbound motorists are being detoured onto Highway 13 at Rifle. Only local traffic is being allowed on the interstate between Glenwood and Rifle.

Shortly after the most recent Glenwood Canyon closure, mudslides were reported on Cottonwood Pass between Cattle Creek and Gypsum.

There is no estimate on reopening any of the roads. The Colorado Department of Transportation reminds motorists that vehicles over 35 feet are always prohibited on Independence Pass.

