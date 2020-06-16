Hickenlooper Apologizes

DENVER (AP) – Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has apologized for comments he made six years ago comparing politicians to slaves being whipped to row “an ancient slave ship.” Tay Anderson, a black Denver school board member, tweeted a video Monday morning of Hickenlooper making the quip. Hickenlooper says he recognizes that his 2014 comments were painful and he offers his deepest apologies. Hickenlooper is the front-runner in Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate. He faces former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in the June 30 election. The winner will face Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.
