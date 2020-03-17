Holy Cross Energy is Helping COVID-19 Victims

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Holy Cross Energy is stepping up for anyone in the valley impacted by Coronavirus. Holy Cross President and CEO Bryan Hannegan says no one will be disconnected for non-payment. As the virus continues to spread, more people will be forced to isolate in their homes and consequently miss work and a paycheck or two. Hannegan says, “We are committed to keeping the lights on for all members so their electric service is one less thing to worry about.” Financial assistance is also available through a number of groups including Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army and the Colorado Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

Like this: Like Loading...