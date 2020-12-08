Holy Cross Helping with Bills During COVID

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Holy Cross Energy is stepping up to help it’s members stay warm and keep the lights on during the budget-straining pandemic. The Holy Cross Board of Directors unanimously approved a Bill Payment Assistance Fund. Under the plan, members who’ve been hit hard by COVID-19 can apply for a bill credit of up to one thousand dollars for an all electric home. For combination gas and electric homes, residents can received up to 500 dollars in aggregate payment assistance and small commercial businesses can get up to two thousand dollars in payment assistance credits. To qualify, Holy Cross members only have to certify that they are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

