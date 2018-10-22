Home Sales have Dropped, Except in Garfield County

DENVER–Except for Garfield County and a few other communities, home sales are dropping across most of the state. The Colorado Association of Realtors recently reported that the number of single-family home listings sold in Colorado dropped 14.6 percent in September compared to the same month a year earlier. Sales of townhouses and condos dropped 15.2 percent. Home sales fell 26.7 percent in Pueblo County, 17.2 percent in El Paso County and 18.8 percent in Mesa County. Home sales also fell in Summit, Grand, Routt, Gunnison and San Miguel counties. The picture was more mixed in Eagle, Pitkin and La Plata counties. Garfield County represented a rare pocket of strength, with home and condo sales both up more than 5 percent last month.

