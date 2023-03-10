Homelessness Survey

Glenwood Springs—Today is the deadline to fill out a questionnaire about ending homelessness in the tri-county area. The Valley Alliance to End Homelessness is a regional group comprised of human service organizations from Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties. Under the leadership of Mindsprings Health Director Hans Lutgring, a strategic plan is being put together to end homelessness and strengthen housing security within the next five years. A link to the 12-question survey can be found here: surveymonkey.com/r/vaeh2023plan.

