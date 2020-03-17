Hospitals Suspend Programs Due to COVID-19

GLENWOOD SPRINGS/RIFLE—Garfield County’s two hospitals are making changes to daily operations because of Coronavirus. Both Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs and Grand River Health in Rifle have suspended elective procedures and patient care to protect hospital resources which are being stretched to the limit. The suspension also includes non-essential patient care like well and preventive visits, occupational health, therapy and rehabilitation. Hospitals are suspending these services at the recommendation of the U. S. Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons.

