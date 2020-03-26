Hotel Colorado Closed Until Further Notice

It’s a sign of the times. The historic Hotel Colorado is closed until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak. Workers were busy yesterday installing security cameras and putting locks on the doors of Glenwood Springs iconic 127-year-old landmark. Employees and staff members have been placed on furlough and will be brought back when things settle down and restrictions are lifted. The hope is late May or early June. In the meantime, employees will still have health benefits and some good food. About $15,000 worth of food was removed from the kitchens and donated to staff members.

Like this: Like Loading...