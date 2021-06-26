I-70 Closed Due to Mudslide

Here’s what we know about the closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon:

I-70 is closed eastbound at Canyon Creek (exit 109) and westbound at Dotsero (exit 109). Eastbound traffic is also being diverted at the West Rifle exit.

The preferred alternate route around the closure is: Highway 13 north from Rifle to Craig; east on Highway 40 from Craig to Kremmling; South on Highway 9 from Kremmling to Silverthorne.

C-DOT officials say they don’t have an estimate on when the road will reopen but might have a better idea once geologists and others are able to assess the situation.

Local Traffic only on Cottonwood Pass.

Commercial vehicles are prohibited on Independence Pass.

The mudslide is described as being 6 and 10 feet deep and 70 feet wide.

Like this: Like Loading...