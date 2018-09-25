I-70 Closed due to Shot Fired from Vehicle

Glenwood Springs—A Utah man was taken into custody Monday afternoon for allegedly firing a gun from an SUV while heading east on I-70 between Glenwood Springs and No Name. According to eyewitness statements, 43 year old Ryan Johnson was a passenger in a Ford Expedition when just before 1 o’clock, he fired a single round into the air from a .22 caliber handgun. For safety reasons, the Colorado State Patrol and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office closed both directions of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon and waited at the Gypsum exit to stop the vehicle and arrest Johnson. Authorities say he appeared to be drunk. Johnson was booked into the Eagle County Jail on charges of prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. The driver of the SUV was not charged.

