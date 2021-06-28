I-70 Closed Through Glenwood Canyon Again; More Closures Possible

I-70 has been closed through Glenwood Canyon for the second time in two days since around 5:00 this afternoon. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation say today’s mudslide came from a different drainage than Saturday’s. Crews have already begun removing approximately 5 feet of mud, water, and debris from an 80-foot section of the interstate. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at the West Rifle exit (87), while westbound traffic is being diverted at exit 133 (Dotsero). Local traffic is being allowed to Glenwood Springs.

Officials declined to give an estimate on when the road will reopen but have said that daily closures are possible, due to the possibility of rain in the forecast each day through at least next weekend.

The alternate route around the closure is north on Colorado Highway 13 to Craig, east on US-40 from Craig to Kremmling, and south on Colorado Highway 9 to Silverthorne. Cottonwood Pass is restricted to local traffic only, a 35-foot length restriction is being enforced on Highway 82 over Independence Pass, and motorists are being advised not to attempt any other possible alternate routes that might be suggested by personal navigation systems (Garmin, Google Maps, etc.).

As a result of the mudslides in Glenwood Canyon, the City of Glenwood Springs has imposed an outside watering restriction. Outside watering in Glenwood is prohibited until at least 8:00 Wednesday morning.

Like this: Like Loading...