Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire, released the name of the man who drown in Harvey Gap Thursday.

Glassmire says 37-year-old Justin Yenter of Silt was not wearing a personal flotation device when he was knocked overboard into the water by a sudden gust of wind Thursday afternoon.

Results of toxicology tests will be used to determine whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor.

