Igloos Coming for Glenwood Springs Restaurants

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Diners and shoppers in downtown Glenwood Springs now have another safe and sanitary option where they can eat and have a few drinks. Starting tonight, a special warming area will be set up in Bethel Plaza under the Grand Avenue Bridge. The city decided to foot the bill for the outdoor dining areas where folks can enjoy a to-go adult beverage and some food or wait for a table at one of the establishments along Glenwood’s famed restaurant row. The city is also buying a half dozen igloos that will be delivered soon and set up in the plaza. Glenwood Springs is picking up the tab for furniture, cleaning and maintenance as well. Alcohol consumption in the plaza will be permitted Monday through Thursday 11 am to 8 pm and 11 to 9 on weekends.

