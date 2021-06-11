Illegal Marijuana Grow & Distribution linked to Money Laundering

DENVER (AP) – Authorities say 21 people accused of illegally growing and distributing marijuana in Colorado have been indicted in an alleged money-laundering scheme. The Arapahoe County District Attorney’s office says in a news release Thursday that they grew and distributed marijuana throughout the Denver metro area, with facilities to grow and stash the drugs across the state. They allegedly laundered the money they made through social media apps, QR codes and money brokers in China. Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado. But companies must apply for marijuana business licenses to be a verified seller in the state.

