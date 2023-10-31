Independence Pass Closed for the Season

Just as soon as the stunning fall colors start to fall away each year, another sure sign of winter’s arrival follows closely behind – the annual closure of Independence Pass, which was announced by CDOT officials yesterday.

The pass was closed at noon Friday in anticipation of the winter storm that was headed for the area. That storm dropped nearly two feet of snow near the pass, prompting CDOT to decide that it was time to keep the gates closed until next spring.

Independence Pass is the highest paved state highway in Colorado, crossing the Continental Divide at 12,095 feet.

If the weather is nice enough by late next May, CDOT is planning to re-open the pass in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...