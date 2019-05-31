Independence Pass Set to Open Today

Independence Pass will open to travelers tonight at 5:30. The Colorado Department of Transportation says crews have been working diligently clearing about a dozen avalanche slide paths as well as clearing tons of snow, ice and other debris from the narrow road and shoulders. C-DOT says crews will likely be working up to the minute the gates open to the scenic mountain highway. Crews will be moving and resetting concrete barriers, repairing and replacing signs and guardrails, patching, potholes, trimming trees and striping the highway. Independence Pass typically opens around Memorial Day…weather permitting.

(Pictures below are from C-DOT snow clearing work on May 21.)

