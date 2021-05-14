Independence Pass will be Closed to All Users Next Week

ASPEN—Before Highway 82/Independence Pass can reopen for the busy summer travel season, a great deal of rockfall mitigation work has to be done. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation say Independence Pass will be completely off limits to all non-motorized use including cyclists and pedestrians next Monday through Friday (May 17th-21st). Non-motorized use will be allowed beginning Saturday, the 22nd. The work between mile markers 50 and 52 includes rock scaling, which involves pushing loose rocks off the mountain above the narrow, curving, scenic pass. Barring any unforeseen weather events, Independence Pass is expected to open up completely to traffic in time for the Memorial Day, summer kick off.

