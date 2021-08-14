Interstate Opens Ahead of Schedule

I-70 through Glenwood Canyon opened this morning around 7:15, ahead of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s estimate of “no later than Saturday afternoon.”

C-DOT officials told reporters yesterday that all lanes of I-70 will be open through the canyon, except for a construction zone around mile 123.5, where there will be only one lane of traffic for each direction of travel.

Speeds will be reduced near mile 123.5, and drivers are advised to exercise extreme caution through the canyon, and to concentrate on driving, not on surveying the damage.

The rain protocol remains the same; If the National Weather Service issues a Flash Flood Watch for the canyon, the road will be closed again as a precaution.

