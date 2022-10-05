Listen to speakers for and against Ballot Measure 2C, as well as candidates running for Garfield County Commissioner, House District 57, Senate District 8, Garfield County Treasurer, and Garfield County Clerk and Recorder.

The 2022 Issues and Answers Forum is presented by the Glenwood Springs Chamber, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, and KMTS.

Due to technical issues beyond our control, the video recording of the issues forum is not yet available. The audio recording can be found below.

