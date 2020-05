Add the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Festival to the growing list of events that have been canceled this summer due to COVID-19. The announcement came in email form this afternoon from JAS President Jim Horowitz. Stevie Nicks, Eric Church, Kings of Leon, and Marion Morris are now scheduled to perform in Aspen September 3-5, 2021. In the email, Horowitz said additional artists will be announced at a later time.

This year is Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ 30th anniversary.

