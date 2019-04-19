Johnatan Godes, Shelly Kaup Elected Glenwood Springs Mayor, & Mayor Pro Tem

Glenwood Springs—Glenwood Springs City Councilman Jonathan Godes is now pounding the gavel as the new mayor. Shelly Kaup is the Mayor Pro Tem. After nominations and three rounds of council voting, Godes received four votes to Kaup’s three. Rick Voorhees was the third nominee. Shortly after moving to the center seat, the first official action as Mayor Godes was to read a proclamation in honor of Glenwood Springs Architecture Month. Godes and Kaup are joined by newly-elected officials Paula Stepp, Charlie Willman and Tony Hershey as well as Steve Davis who was re-elected. Godes replaces Mike Gamba who after eight years on the council and the last four as mayor, had to step down due to term limits. Outgoing mayor pro tem Todd Leahy also served the maximum eight years and along with Gamba thanked fellow council members and staff past and present for their hard work, dedication and support.

Like this: Like Loading...