Judge Pleads Guilty to DWAI Charge

GRAND JUNCTION (AP) – A Colorado state judge who was charged with driving under the influence could avoid jail time after pleading guilty to a lesser charge. Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving while ability impaired. A visiting judge, Jonathan Pototsky of Rifle who was appointed by the state Supreme Court, sentenced him to the minimum of two days in jail, which will be suspended if he completes a year of unsupervised probation. Timbreza must also pay a $200 fine.

Like this: Like Loading...