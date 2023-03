LCA Theatre Director, Trea Traver talks abut the first weekend and upcoming performances of Beauty and the Beast, along with LCA Sophomore, Gabriel Traver, and seniors, Jayce Whittington and Neveah Henderson.

Tickets can be purchased at lca-co.com. Shows are Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM, with a matinee Saturday at 2:00 PM at New Hope Church.

