Lake Christine Wildfire Recovery Effort Continues

Basalt—The land that was destroyed 10 months ago by the Lake Christine Wildfire is healing itself but there’s a lot that people can do to speed up the process. Several residents of Basalt and El Jebel attended a public forum last night to get an update from local and state officials regarding the ongoing recovery effort. Matt Yamashita, the District Wildlife Manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife says 625 acres of the charred mountainside were reseeded last month. He says the goal is to reseed another 1,000 thousand acres by this summer. In addition, the town of Basalt, Eagle County and the CPW will soon begin infrastructure and mitigation measures with the help of a grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The Basalt Fire Department is also helping residents prepare their homes and property to protect against the next wildfire.

Like this: Like Loading...