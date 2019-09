(AP) – The US House of Representatives has passed a bill that would grant legal marijuana businesses access to banking, a measure that would clear up a longstanding headache for the industry. The bill passed 321-103 on the strength of near-unanimous support from Democrats. Republicans split on it. Many marijuana businesses have relied on cash, making them potential robbery targets – and making it harder to detect theft, tax evasion and money laundering.

