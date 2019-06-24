Lifetime Hunting, Fishing, Trapping Suspension for Multiple Offender

DENVER (AP) – A 46-year-old Colorado man has received a lifetime ban on hunting, fishing, and trapping in Colorado and most other states for various wildlife violations.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says Jeff Bodnar, of Hartsel, recently pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a previous offender and unlawful possession of two black bears and a mountain lion.

Bodnar was fined nearly $4,600 and sentenced to 10 days in jail, which has been suspended pending successful completion of probation.

The agency says Bodnar's hunting, fishing and trapping privileges had been suspended twice previously for past wildlife violations.

At its June meeting, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approved a lifetime suspension of Bodnar's hunting, fishing and trapping privileges in Colorado and other states.

