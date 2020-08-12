List of Roads Closed Due to Grizzly Creek Fire

We will continue to update this list as necessary.

Buck Point Road (Garfield County Road 78)

Clinetop Mesa Road near New Castle (Forest Service Road 603)

Coffee Pot Road (Garfield County Road 140)

Cottonwood Pass Road in Eagle and Garfield counties.

Coulter Creek Road (Garfield County Road 121)

Independence Pass (Colorado Highway 82 MM 47-68.1)

Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs (MM 116) and Gypsum (MM 140)

Lookout Mountain Road (CR 120)

No Name Lane (Garfield County Road 129)

Red Canyon Road (Garfield County Road 115) up to the intersection of Cattle Creek (CR 113) at Cottonwood Pass.

Transfer Trail (Forest Service Road 602.1)

