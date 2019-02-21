Little Girl Who Survived Christmas Eve Crash Given Hero’s Welcome

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS(AP) – A 6-year-old Routt County girl who survived a crash that killed her mother on Christmas Eve is back home after getting a hero’s welcome from her community. Well-wishers lined the streets Wednesday holding signs as law enforcement escorted Charlee Shaw, her three brothers and father back to the town of Clark after she was released from the hospital. She will have to return in mid-March so doctors can replace part of her skull, which was removed to relieve pressure on her head. However, she plans to return to school next week. Charlee and her mother, Sancy Shaw, were hit by a by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana on Interstate 70 west of Denver. The other driver also died.

