Local Firefighter Training at Aspen Airport Next Week

Teams of local firefighters will hone their skills on how to respond to airport emergencies next week at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport. The Sardy Field Fire Department will conduct live burn training next Monday through Friday involving a mobile aircraft training prop. The annual training, required by the FAA, allows firefighters to train in realistic conditions using a realistic aircraft fuselage prop. The focus will be on airports and mutual aid responses to airport incidents. Fire Departments with crews on hand will include Aspen, Carbondale, and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue.

