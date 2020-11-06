Local Hospital COVID Numbers

RIFLE/GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Garfield County’s two hospitals are at opposite ends of the COVID-19 spectrum. Grand River Health in Rifle is reporting a 7.7 percent positivity rate for COVID-19 testing. Out of 4,349 tests administered at Grand River, 336 came back positive with 97 still pending. A dozen people have tested positive in Western Garfield County since November 3rd. 13 people have been hospitalized by Grand River since the outbreak began. The numbers are more favorable at the other end of the county. Valley View Hospital falls just under the desirable positivity rate of 5 percent at 4.9. Valley View reports 600 positive tests for COVID-19 out of 12,139. The results of 203 tests are still pending. Valley View has admitted 84 patients since March and discharged 71.

