Local Hospitals Release COVID-19 Data

Local hospitals released some numbers related to COVID-19. Valley View Hospital reports 175 tests conducted so far, 22 have come back positive, 2 are still pending. Eleven individuals have been admitted to the hospital.

The numbers aren’t too alarming coming out of Grand River Health in Rifle. So far 137 COVID-19 tests have been done with 7 coming back positive for the virus. Test results are still pending on 31 individuals. Officials at Grand River say 99 tests came back negative for the coronavirus. Not a single patient has required hospitalization.

Aspen Valley Hospital has so far not released any COVID-19 data.

Garfield County’s overall count for the virus is up to 43 with one death. Eagle County leads the western slope with 314 cases and 5 deaths. Most recently a man in his 80s passed away on Wednesday. Pitkin County has reported 36 positive coronavirus tests.

