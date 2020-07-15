Local Hospitals See Slight Increase in Positive COVID Tests

GLENWOOD SPRINGS/RIFLE—Garfield County’s hospitals are seeing a higher percentage of positive COVID-19 tests. Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs has tested almost 4,300 people so far with 245 positive results. That’s just under 6 percent with 24 test results still pending. 35 patients have been admitted to Valley View with the virus while 24 have been discharged. Positive test results out of Grand River Health in Rifle is just above 5 percent for the first time. Nearly 2,000 people have been tested so far with 100 coming back positive for COVID-19. 25 test results are still pending.

