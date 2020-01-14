Local Man Identified as Suspect and Victim in Officer Involved Shooting

New Castle—The man shot and killed by New Castle Police last Saturday afternoon following a high speed chase on I-70 was from the local area. Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire says 43 year old Eric Reynolds of New Castle sustained several gunshot wounds but only one of them was fatal. According to reports from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Reynolds held up the El Azteca store in West Glenwood Springs Saturday afternoon then sped off down westbound I-70. New Castle police officers attempted to pull him over on a traffic stop but he took off and ended up heading west in the eastbound lanes. Reynolds, with a female passenger, crashed near mile marker 107 then tried to escape on foot while brandishing a gun. Reynolds refused to surrender despite officers’ orders and pleas so they opened fire. While the manner of death has officially been ruled a homicide, authorities say that does not mean a crime was committed. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has now taken over the case.

