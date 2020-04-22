Local Officer Named New Carbondale Chief of Police

The Rifle Police Department’s loss is Carbondale’s gain. Rifle Police Sergeant Kirk Wilson will be the new Police Chief in Carbondale. After interviews and background checks of four qualified candidates, Wilson rose to the top. He’s been appointed by Carbondale Town Manager Jay Harrington and will be formally voted in by the Board of Trustees next Tuesday. After 18 years on the force in Rifle, Wilson will begin the new chapter of his law enforcement career on June first. The man he’s replacing, long time Chief Gene Schilling, is retiring but says he’ll stick around to help with the transition. Wilson, a Phoenix native and Arizona State alum just earned his Masters in Public Administration and was also recently elected to the Garfield RE-2 School Board.

Like this: Like Loading...