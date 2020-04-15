Local Officials Roll Out Mobile Testing Lab

The first COVID-19 mobile testing lab in Colorado will soon be rolling out in Pitkin County. The County’s Incident Command Trailer is being modified to conduct tests purchased from Aytu Bioscience. Pitkin County Incident Management Team spokesman Bill Linn says the mobile lab will go where it’s needed, rather than forcing residents to travel to a testing center or hospital. He says the mobile lab approach to testing should prove to be much safer than bringing people into a facility that would then need to be decontaminated.

Linn says another benefit of a mobile lab is it doesn’t require as much personal protective equipment which is in short supply.

The accuracy of the tests is currently being verified by Aspen Valley Hospital. Officials have not said when or where the mobile lab will be available for testing.

