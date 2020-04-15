Local Officials Roll Out Mobile Testing Lab

Posted on April 15, 2020 by Gabe Chenoweth

The first COVID-19 mobile testing lab in Colorado will soon be rolling out in Pitkin County. The County’s Incident Command Trailer is being modified to conduct tests purchased from Aytu Bioscience. Pitkin County Incident Management Team spokesman Bill Linn says the mobile lab will go where it’s needed, rather than forcing residents to travel to a testing center or hospital. He says the mobile lab approach to testing should prove to be much safer than bringing people into a facility that would then need to be decontaminated.

Linn says another benefit of a mobile lab is it doesn’t require as much personal protective equipment which is in short supply.

The accuracy of the tests is currently being verified by Aspen Valley Hospital. Officials have not said when or where the mobile lab will be available for testing.

LEGEND:
C – Control, showing test was performed correctly.
G – IgG antibody, which develops after recovery from COVID-19
M – IgM antibody, which develops during active infection
S – Sample, where blood sample is deposited
B – Buffering solution

About Gabe Chenoweth

General Manager, KMTS-FM
