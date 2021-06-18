Local Representative Was One of Twenty-One to Vote Against Recent Legislation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) – Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was one of 21 members of Congress to vote against legislation this week to honor police officers who defended the Capitol during and after the Jan. 6 insurrection. The first-term Republican congresswoman argues that the Democratic-introduced bill is politically motivated. Boebert objected to the bill because it was changed to include a later incident unrelated to the Capitol attack. Boebert said including the death of an officer in April when a man drove his vehicle into police at a barricade is an effort to “score cheap political points”.

