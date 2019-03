Basalt—Last week the snowpack in the Roaring Fork watershed sat at 116 percent of normal. Today, it’s 139 percent. According to the Roaring Fork Conservancy, most SnoTel sites around the watershed saw an increase in the snow water equivalent (SWE) of around three inches. Meanwhile, steady rain boosted local river and stream flows to above average levels including the Colorado River at Glenwood Springs with a reading of 1,570 cubic feet per second, 60 cfs above the mean.

