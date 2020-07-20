Local School Districts’ Fall Plans

The Garfield RE-2 School Board will discuss their plan for reopening schools tonight at 5:30 at Rifle High School. Based on about 1000 completed parent surveys, most parents said they would feel comfortable allowing their children to return to in-person learning, if appropriate safety measures were in place. Only 13 percent said they would not be comfortable at all allowing their children to return to school. 44 percent of parents indicated they would be interested in some form of virtual learning for their students. Based on those survey results, Garfield RE-2 staff has recommended a return to school on August 24, with virtual learning available for parents who request it for their students.

Proposed safety measures include: No more than 25 in a classroom, no more than 175 outside, 6 foot distancing, facemasks and screenings for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms.

The RE-2 return-to-school plan also calls for a plan to move as seamlessly as possible from in-person to online or a hybrid of the two if necessary.

Due to social distancing requirements, only about 85 people will be able to attend the school board meeting in person at Rifle High School. Anyone wanting to attend in person is asked to email publicaudience@garfieldre2.net by 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. The meeting is set to begin at 5:30. Facemasks are required. Questions and comments can also be submitted to the same email address and anyone wanting to participate will also be able to do so through Zoom as well. Zoom meeting details are available on the school district’s website: https://www.garfieldre2.net/cms/one.aspx?portalid=20821543&pageid=24123568

The Roaring Fork School District says they will announce their fall plans on Friday. The Aspen School District plans to announce their reopening plan the first week of August. School District 16 is currently conducting a parent survey to help them determine a plan for the fall.

